A photo of a man waving a Palestinian flag was shared on a senior CIA official’s Facebook page. Photo/Ahmed Abu Hameeda/Unsplash

WASHINGTON – A senior official at the CIA posted a pro-Palestinian photo on his Facebook page amid Israel’s brutal bombing of the Gaza Strip.

However, he later deleted the post and other pro-Palestinian content after it was reported by the media.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday (28/11/2023) that the CIA’s deputy associate director for analysis changed his Facebook cover photo on October 21 to an image of a man waving a Palestinian flag.

The official also posted a selfie with a sticker reading “Free Palestine” attached to it, which the Financial Times reported was uploaded to Facebook years before the war, citing an unnamed person familiar with the photo.

The images were removed Monday after the Financial Times contacted the officials, according to the report.

Although CIA officials such as those in the operations directorate generally work undercover and their identities are obscured, other officials who provide analysis for the agency may have a more public profile.

But it is very rare for officials working in government intelligence agencies, especially senior officials, to convey their political views on recent events.

The deputy associate director for analysis at the CIA reviews and studies the raw intelligence that field officers collect from foreign sources overseas.

The intelligence information is contained in a highly classified document known as the President’s Daily Brief, which the US leader receives almost every day.