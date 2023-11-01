Although we already know that the title no longer has new content, we continue to receive interesting news for Nintendo Switch Sports. This is a really curious case.

Nintendo Switch Sports

Specifically, we have been able to learn that Nintendo has started a program in Japan to bring the Switch to senior centers and offer games como Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training, Switch Sports y Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The initiative seeks to offer fun and entertainment to residents of senior centers. Nintendo has had successful launch events and plans to expand this opportunity to 200 senior centers in Japan, with possible expansions in the future. Great news!

available since April 29, 2022

