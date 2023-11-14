Ayla and Gönül decided to ally against Sengül when they discovered that they both hated her. With the help of Zehra’s sister-in-law, they devised a plan to get the Erens’ aunt to spend a lot of money on a non-existent business.

Sengül spent 90,000 euros on some fabrics with the hope of selling curtains that could help the family economy, but he is about to discover that everything has been a deception by his enemies.

The Erens’ aunt arrives at the place where she has been summoned and is shocked to discover that Ayla and Gönül have posed as the owner of the hotel who had contacted her. “If you don’t leave us and my son alone, things will get worse,” Berk’s mother threatens.

“May God give you what you deserve. What do you want from a poor woman like me?” says Sengül through tears. Now she’s in big trouble! Will she get the money she needs to pay off her debt?

