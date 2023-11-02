Suara.com – Horror is still a favorite genre for production houses, including MVP Pictures. Currently, the production house owned by Raam Punjabi is preparing a big project through the film entitled Sengkolo-Pemandi Mayat.

Sengkolo-Bandi Corpse started filming in November this year. Raam Punjabi confirmed that this film will be one of his best offerings for the Indonesian film-loving community in 2024.

“MVP Pictures is always committed to presenting stories that are not only entertaining, but can also evoke feelings and experiences that can connect well with the public. I hope this film can be well received by Indonesian film lovers,” said Raam Punjabi, in a statement received Suara.com.

Sengkolo-Pemandi Corpse will be directed by Hanny R Saputra. Meanwhile the script was written by Rebecca M Bath. Meanwhile, the cast will involve famous artists such as Donny Alamsyah, Fauzan Nasrul, Nesia Weroza Puspa, and Kenya Nindia.

In Javanese local wisdom, Sengkolo is a negative entity that often haunts humans, brings bad luck and brings disaster. On the first night of Suro, Sengkolo is said to have moved to target several weton who were his prey.

“The stories from Javanese culture are so rich and interesting, one of which is the story of Sengkolo. We are very enthusiastic about presenting this story to fans of Indonesian horror films,” said Ody Mulya Hidayat as the production team for the film Sengkolo-Pemandi Mayat.

“Sengkolo-Pemandi Corpse is inspired by various real events, which makes it have great potential to become a horror film that will be interesting to watch in cinemas,” said another member of the production team, Soemijato Muin.

Meanwhile, according to director Hanny R Saputra, Sengkolo-Pemandi Corpse does not just offer horror suspense. “There is a romantic side and a touching human side in a horror film that is not only suspenseful and is worth watching,” said Hanny.

Sengkolo-Pemandi Corpse will tell the story of a man who felt down and lost faith after experiencing the tragedy of losing his wife and children on the first night of Suro.