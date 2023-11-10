Suara.com – Serigne Fallou Diouf, defender for the Senegal U-17 national team, admitted that he had no special preparations ahead of the first Group D match of the 2023 U-17 World Cup against Argentina.

Senegal will start their work in the U-17 World Cup by facing the strong team Argentina at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium, Bandung, on Saturday (11/11/2023). After that, they face Japan on Tuesday (14/11/2023), and close by playing against Poland on Friday (17/11/2023).

Senegal U-17 national team defender Serigne Fallou Diouf answers reporters’ questions before undergoing team training at the Arcamanik Stadium, Bandung, Friday (10/11/2023). (ANTARA/RAUF ADIPATI)

“To prepare as defenders, basically we prepare everything as best as possible according to the coach’s instructions. We don’t know for sure Argentina’s strength, but we are sure we are ready to face them. God willing,” said Diouf when met before team training at the Arcamanik Stadium, Bandung, Friday. (10/11/2023).

Diouf also stated that he had not studied further about his potential opponent, namely Argentinian star Claudio Echeverri.

“I don’t know about him (Echeverri),” said the Generation Foot academy player.

The majority of the Senegal national team at the U-17 World Cup was made up of Generation Foot players. However, Diouf stated that they had not been together for a long time.

“Because we’ve been together for two months, things have been difficult and easy. But after two months of doing everything together, we can all be connected,” explained Diouf, as published by ANTARA.

In the future, Diouf aims to defend a European club competing in the Champions League.

“I have a big dream to join big teams, especially the team that won the Champions League. If you ask me what club, whatever club is important is a big team,” said the Kalidou Koulibaly idol.