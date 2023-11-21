The third installment of the successful gore horror saga will not suffer delays in its premiere in our country, unlike what happened with the second part.

Although in the world of globalization the delays of most film releases have been considerably reduced, there are still films that suffer considerable delays in their arrival in our country: some of weeks and others of several months. Terrifier 2, for example, needed to sweep the United States for Spanish cinemas to even consider releasing it.

That will not be repeated with the announced third film in the saga where Art the Clown It brings out the most sinister and bloody side of clowns.

Damien Leone will release Terrifier 3 on October 25, 2024with the most brutal killer clown in recent years—it feels like Pennywise—ready to return to his old ways, this time on another important date on the calendar.

Terrifier 3 will be set during Christmas, unlike its two predecessors, which took place during Halloween. The promo of the movie has changed Art the Clown’s appearance with a Santa Claus suit that will thank him for being red so that the stains are less noticeable.

No delays for Terrifier 3

Through Twitter (X), SelectaVisionwhich was already in charge of bringing Terrifier 2 to Spain after the $250,000 film raised more than $15 million, has confirmed that they will also be responsible for the premiere of the third installment in our country.

The most important thing about the statement, in addition to the certainty that the film will reach Spanish theaters, is that they highlight autumn 2024 as the release window for Terrifier 3.

This implies that the premiere of the new movie Damien Leone It will be almost simultaneous with its debut in the United States, without you spending months watching news about the film without being able to taste it in your cinema.

Art the Clown will fill theaters with Christmas spirit and gore next fall when he returns with his misdeeds in Terrifier 3.

