Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice welcomes the most formidable and deadly enemy of Elden Ring.

Sekiro offers brutal combat.

Lovers of difficult games have been in luck for the past few months, or even years. On this occasion, two of the games most loved by users have merged to give rise to an impressive scene. Yes, as you have read in the headline, It is now possible to face Malenia in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice thanks to an impressive mod. The most formidable enemy in Elden Ring changes worlds to make the game more complicated.

If you thought that the installment of Sekiro couldn’t be more challenging, now the time has come to face the most difficult enemy in the Middle Lands, Malenia will have no mercy on you and It is ready to end your life in just two seconds. If you want to see what this epic battle looks like, don’t miss the video that we will leave you a little below so that you have all the details available.

This is what Malenia, from Elden Ring, looks like in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The creator of this mod was the user Last孤影众. However, the video that you can see just below this paragraph was from 옹발이 ONGBAL. With the introductions made, let’s get to what’s really interesting… What does Malenia look like in Sekiro? That answer is very simple and also very impressive, get ready to face one of the characters that has caused the most headaches in the world of video games.

As you have seen, the fight is fantastic, in fact, in the video description you will also have the file necessary to download said mod and thus enjoy this magnificent addition in your home. If you like both games and want to experience this sensation of exchange, you have a great opportunity to do it, it is not every day that you can defeat Malenia with the playability and agility that the Sekiro title allows.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice came out last year 2019 and since then it has been achieving great success thanks to its gameplay, its difficulty and of course, its story and its impressive bosses. It is the perfect game for lovers of this genre, so if you have not tried it yet, take advantage now, it is surely a title that you will like very positively. Of course, be patient and practice as necessary, your journey will not be easy at all.

