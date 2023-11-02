SEGA he has big plans in mind for the future: this is what emerges from what appear to be slides from an official meeting that have started to circulate online.

The slides would refer to a truly important project: the “Super Game”. But what is? Quickly said: SEGA has even provided a definition of this term.

“As the name suggests, a “Super Game” implies the concept of a game that stands far above regular games. I encourage interested parties to look forward to the fruit of our efforts, which include research and development to create a game that builds an entire worldview that involves the entire gaming ecosystem, including not only the players but also the streamers who broadcast the streaming game and their viewers.”

It will be necessary to understand if by “above normal games” SEGA refers to a reboot of one of its sagas (Persona, Yakuza and Sonic the favourites) or even to a completely new game.

Speak about title AAAA it’s not easy yet: could it be the Japanese company that leaves its mark in this sense? All the conditions seem to be there.

According to reports, this “Super Game” should arrive on the market during 2026: in short, still some time separates us from its presumed release and, for this reason, we cannot expect to find out more soon.