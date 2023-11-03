Can Sonic surpass Super Mario? SEGA wants to achieve it, and the numbers accompany the hedgehog, or so it seems at first glance.

The rivalry between SEGA and Nintendo It was a breeding ground for all kinds of aggressive advertising and competitiveness in the 90s. Things have changed, and we have seen both companies even bring their mascots together at the Olympic Games, but it seems that there is still something from before. A SEGA manager has acknowledged that they want Sonic surpasses Super Mario.

In a corporate interview, the director of SEGA divisions Osamu Ohashi and the general director of design, Sachiko Kawamura, have talked about the hedgehog brand and its future. They recognize that Sonic was created to compete with Mario and that he still has that purpose for the future:

In a nutshell, I want to surpass Mario. Sonic was originally created to compete with Mario, and we haven’t gotten there yet. As we respect Mario, our goal is reach it and surpass it. We want to Sonic is played all over the world, including Japan, as happens with Mario, and we want the movie to be even more successful than Mario. That is our goal as Sonic lovers. Osamu Ohashi, director of divisions at SEGA

Sonic’s numbers, has he surpassed Super Mario yet?

The figures show that, although the hedgehog runs, it is far from catching up with the plumber in many aspects, although not in terms of sales or units moved. Recently, SEGA revealed that the franchise Sonic has moved 1.6 billion units as of March 2023, with a growth of 7% compared to the previous year (1,495 million). On that front, he appears to have surpassed Super Mario since, according to official Nintendo figures, this has moved 830 million units globally.

Is there a trick? Yeah. SEGA’s figures also involve free game downloads and probably extend to downloadable content as well, while Nintendo’s are limited to Mario games. In fact, currently, Mario is the best-selling video game franchise in the world. The sales data of Super Mario Bros Wonder compared to Sonic Superstars They further cement that fact.

Regarding the adaptations of cine, Super Mario also has an advantage. Although Sonic already has 2 movies, their combined box office collection is almost half of the one achieved by the plumber in less than a year:

Super Mario Bros. The Movie Box Office – 1.361.395.783 $

Sonic The Movie Box Office – 302.536.124 $

Sonic 2 The Movie Box Office – 405.421.518 $

The race is long, and it remains to be seen which of the two characters is the better long-distance runner. Do you think Sonic will be able to surpass Mario as SEGA wants? Be that as it may, both They don’t stop bringing games to enjoyand that benefits all players.

