Specifically, it seems that the company does not plan to be acquired by any other company at the moment. It is true that Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard, but SEGA denies purchase negotiations. They appreciate the interest but rule out that possibility.

These have been the words issued by the company, specifically the director of operations of SEGA, Shuji Utsumi:

Many companies are interested. We feel honored. We have IP and attractive potentials. Owner-owned businesses. A strong owner. I don’t think that type of transaction is going to happen.

