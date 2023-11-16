Is Persona 6 close? You already know that, after the leak of the Persona 3 Reload trailer, as well as that of Persona 5 Tactica, these Persona games were officially announced. Yes, they have already been officially announced and now we are getting unconfirmed information about the franchise.

In this case, it seems that there are new clues about the plans of SEGA for the game. According to the latest conversations between company executives, they have already talked about the internal objectives for Persona 6 and they hope to sell more than 5 million copies.

This has also been confirmed:

They are confident in the potential of Persona 6 by releasing it simultaneously on multiple platforms and worldwide from day one to achieve these sales. Atlus aims to expand Persona’s presence in more regions and platforms, inspired by the success of Persona 5. Great expectations at Metaphor: ReFantazio, a new IP from the developers of Persona 5, planned for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

