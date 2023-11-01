We already remember its initial announcement, and now we bring some news that has been offered recently and is related to one of the most notable titles. This time we are talking about Sonic Superstars! This is news that comes to us after knowing that it would be launched on October 17 of this year competing with Super Mario Bros Wonder, released three days later.

Now, after knowing its FPS on Nintendo Switch, as well as a launch update and a comparison with PS5, information has been shared about the rivalry with Super Mario. In a SEGA interview with Osamu Ohashidivision manager, and Sachiko Kawamurageneral design manager, has talked about the future of the Sonic brand.

When asked how they plan to grow the Sonic series in the future, they expressed his desire to surpass Mario, with whom they originally competed. Although they acknowledge that they have not yet reached that goal, they remain committed to reaching Super Mario and then surpassing it, both in games and in the success of the film:

Ohashi: Simply put, we want to surpass Mario. Sonic was originally developed to compete with Mario, and we have yet to achieve it. As we respect Mario, our goal is to reach and surpass him. We want Sonic to be played around the world, including Japan, just like Mario, and we want the movie to be a bigger hit than Mario. That is our goal as Sonic lovers.

