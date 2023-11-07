Sega has already set a date to present its new arcade game. It will be from November 14 to 17 at the IAAPA fair, held in Orlando (Florida).

We must not forget what is the specialty of Sega. The Japanese company develops games for PC, consoles and mobile phones, but it is also one of the main corporations that supports arcades, which continue to be very successful in Japan.

Games as remembered as OutRun or The House of the Dead were born as arcadesbefore making the leap to home systems.

History repeats itself with a new game, which if successful in arcades could see the light of day on PC, consoles and mobile phones. It is not a new OutRun, but it is committed to unlimited speed.

This is Apex Rebels, a spectacular racing game developed by 3MindWave, which reminds us of F-Zero, Wipeout or the recent Hot Wheels Unleashed. We already know its first details, and things promise a lot.

Apex Rebels will be presented in style from November 14 to 17 at the IAAPA fairheld at the Orlando County Convention Center (Florida).

Sega returns to the fray

Although it has not yet been officially presented, we have already seen the main art of Apex Rebels, as well as an image of what the furniture looks like.

First of all, clarify that This is a preliminary version. It is possible that the furniture or cabin is different in the final version.

From Arcade Heroes, it is indicated that the monitors (in the trial version) were of 65 incheswith a small LED billboard, and with equipment provided with a pneumatic movement base; force feedback steering; four colors, one camera and four seats.

It is unknown if Apex Rebels will have a home version. Everything indicates that it will depend on the success of the arcade version, which will have a great impact on the North American market.

Something notable is that The game uses Unreal Engine 5and there is talk that it can reach standards of 4K (resolution) y 60 FPS (performance)at least in the testing phases.

This is its official description:

”With five high-octane race cars to choose from, players have the power to control their destiny on the track. Players begin their journey by passing through one of three checkpoints that will determine the driving route best suited to their racing style.”

The most interesting thing is that Apex Rebels has the skills Slipstream, Power Drifts y Aero-Driftin order to make the races more frenetic and varied in their development.

Does this new Sega arcade game catch your attention? At the moment, it is the only thing known about Apex Rebels, a driving game that could replicate the success of OutRun, and sweep beyond the arcades.