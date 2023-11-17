The Japanese company dismisses rumors that pointed to an exclusivity of the new Persona on PlayStation, and is betting on a multiplatform launch.

The future of the saga Persona It’s exciting. After breaking all the molds with Persona 5 and its derivative games, Sega and Atlus plan to give a greater dimension to the JRPG saga, following the path set by Yakuza/Like a Dragon.

Atlus is working on up to four projects, ranging from the new Metaphor: ReFantazio to the long-awaited Persona 6, without forgetting Persona 3 Reload and a new party game in the franchise.

About Persona 6, the only thing we know is that it is in development. The latest financial report of Sega Sammy (Sega parent group) confirms this, even though the game has not been announced by Atlus.

Of course, do not expect to see it in 2024, and perhaps that is why its official announcement has not yet occurred. On the horizon it also waves a possible film adaptation of Personaafter the success of the two Sonic movies in theaters.

It has also been rumored that Persona 6 could be a PS5 exclusive at launch (as Persona 5 was back in the day). But it seems that, in this case, Sega’s intentions are very different.

Persona 6, multiplatform and global launch

According to Sega’s recent report, the new Persona installment has high sales forecasts. And an exclusive game cannot reach such figures, especially if it is a franchise expanding to the West.

That is why Persona 6 would NOT be exclusive to PlayStation, but rather It would be released for all platforms from day one. Xbox and PC are confirmed, with the only doubt being Nintendo.

In addition, Sega wants the new Atlus bomb to have a global simultaneous launch. This means that Persona 6 would go on sale in all regions at the same time.

Specifically, the Sega Sammy report mentions that the new installment of the Persona series should sell around 5 million copies in its first year. Everything indicates that the game would be launched sometime in 2025.

”By increasing the number of platforms on which it is available and the regions in which it is released, we have increased sales of Persona 5. We believe it would be possible for a major Persona title, such as a numbered release, to sell 5 million copies in its first year launching it on multiple platforms and simultaneously throughout the world from day one.”

Regarding Atlus’ new IP, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Sega believes that could be the third franchise for the studioafter Persona and Shin Megami Tensei, In this case, it will arrive in 2024.

To put it in perspective, Persona 6 should sell more than half of what Persona 5 and its spin-offs have sold (more than 9 million), and only counting the first 12 months. Expectations are very high.

The next Atlus game will be Persona 3 Reload, a new version of the 2006 classic for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. It will launch on February 2, 2024, available from day one on Xbox Game Pass.