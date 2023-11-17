In a recent statement, the manager Shunji UtsumiChief Operating Officer (COO) di SEGA – the Japanese house that gave birth to Sonic and other important franchises – has denied rumors that it would be the next new entry in the list of internal studios Microsoft.

In a videogame market in continuous growth and movement between acquisitions and crises, see the recently confirmed arrival of Activision-Blizzard, that of SEGA it was the most popular name as the next acquisition of the Redmond giant.

However, through the aforementioned statement, Shunji Utsumi has categorically denied any rumors regarding a possible sale of the Japanese company in favor of Microsoft.

“Many companies are interested in us, and we feel honored,” he said Shunji Utsumi in an interview conducted by CNBC. “We have IP that is attractive, that is powerful, and a great owner. I don’t think this type of transaction can happen.”

The statements of Shunji Utsumiseem to currently close every door for a possible acquisition of the Japanese software house by Microsoft. However, to see if his words will actually reflect reality in the near future, we will only find out in the face of new market scenarios.

Meanwhile, a new Sonic title is coming to Apple Arcade in December.