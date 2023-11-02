Sonic against Mario. SEGA has been commenting on its future plans, mentioning the possible release date of its unknown “super game” and how it will try to match Mario and then surpass him.

The golden age of SEGA began with the creation of a character that stood up to Super Mario Bros like no other had achieved so far. Sonic the Hedgehog was a supersonic counterattack that is already a symbol in the world of video games.

Since then, the battle between Super Mario Bros and Sonic It has always been most interesting. Although the mustachioed plumber has achieved greater success thanks to the company’s consoles, the hedgehog has always been there within the platforms and other genres.

The latest test of this rivalry took place in October with the release of Sonic Superstars and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Although it seems that this will not be the last time SEGA y Nintendo “fight” between jumps.

SEGA has spoken about its future. Osamu Ohashi, Division Manager of the company and Sachiko Kawamura, General Manager of design have spoken out, making things clear: from SEGA they want to surpass Mario with Sonic once and for all.

Simply put, I want to surpass Mario. Sonic was originally developed to compete with Mario, and we have yet to achieve it. As we respect Mario, our goal is to reach and surpass him, Osamu Ohashi pointed out.

We want Sonic to play around the world, including Japan, just like Mario, and we want the movie to be a bigger hit than Mario. That is our goal as Sonic lovers.

SEGA and its Super Game

On the other hand, this ambitious SEGA plan relies on another leg: the launch of an already mentioned “super game.” Little or nothing is known about this project, but the company has revealed some additional information.

In a report, SEGA has revealed that it plans to launch its “super game” at the end of March 2026. As you can see, there is still a lot left, so the project must still be in its early stages of development… What do you expect from this game?

If you are fans of the company, we leave you some of the most recent news about it. Did you know that SEGA almost launched the Dreamcast Mini, but the costs to create it and its quality prevented it?