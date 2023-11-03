Few announcements are as strange (but special at the same time) as this one from Sonic Superstars, which has caused a stir on social networks for a clear reason.

We have learned to live with trailers, just like we did with television advertisements (or spots). Some are absurd, others can worry us, and of course some make us smile or remain engraved in the collective imagination.

The case at hand is truly special. One might think that a trailer for Sonic Superstars, a game released two weeks ago, wouldn’t stand out, especially with November already underway.

But, by surprise, we are facing a very special trailer or announcement. You already know that The Japanese have a very peculiar humorwhich, sometimes, we don’t quite understand.

Although Sega has strong Western roots, with the new trailer for Sonic Superstars They have chosen to surprise us with an unexpected guest. Some will love it, and others will have nightmares tonight.

Sonic Superstars, the title at hand, is one of the best recent hedgehog games, as well as a great alternative (or complement) if you have already played Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Sega and his humor return

Above, you can see the new announcement or trailer for Sonic Superstars. Its greatest peculiarity is that it has flesh and blood actors, alternating between these scenes and the gameplay of the title.

You can see it yourself, but you have to qualify what you will find in it. Do you remember the Japanese advertisements of yesteryear? Or, without going any further, from old Sega advertisements?

Well, we are facing a full-fledged revival. Shortly after starting the trailer, a strange robot cat appears, which looks like a stuffed animal…but whose meow is absolutely real.

In every other Western ad, the easy option was to put out a real cat, or even an animatronic with a ”normal” design. But Sega has to be faithful to its roots… and its humor.

Later, we see this cat spinning around on a Roomba robot (the ones used for cleaning), but we assure you that it is NOT the most bizarre thing you are going to see in the ad.

At the end, once the post-launch content of Sonic Superstars and platforms are shown, the climax arrives. Fast as the wind, our feline robot appears… to express (with a man’s voice) the word Sega.

If you are not used to Japanese advertising, you probably found the ad nonsense. To tell the truth, it does not surprise us, because it is precisely the type of spot or trailer that Japanese companies published years ago.

What did you think of the live action trailer from Sonic Superstars? As for the game, it was released on October 17 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. What will be next? For now, Sonic Dream Team arrives on December 5, exclusively for Apple Arcade.