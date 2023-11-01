The Apple platform will receive a new Sonic the Hedgehog game in early December, which will not reach the rest of the platforms (at least for now).

A new game will arrive very soon Sonic and his friends, after the nostalgic Sonic Superstars and the open world experience that was Sonic Frontiers in 2022. Of course, not everyone will be able to play it, because it is exclusive to one platform.

Unlike most Sega hedgehog games, this title is exclusive to the Apple Arcade platform. It can only be enjoyed in iOS devices and Apple TVs.

This is Sonic Dream Team, a new installment starring Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy y Rouge. We miss Shadow, who is still missing (although at least he will have his own LEGO version).

Sega has presented this new game with a trailer, which you can see above. It will be launched next month, both on iPhone and iPad, Mac and other Apple devices.

We don’t know if it will be released on other platforms soon, but certainly Sonic Dream Team It is the new obsession of hedgehog fans.

Sonic makes the jump to iOS

Sonic Dream Team is a new game in the Sega franchise, which will arrive on December 5th so exclusive to the Apple Arcade platform.

Therefore, for the moment It will not be available on consoles, PC, nor on Android devices. It doesn’t look like the latest Sonic games for mobile.

In the trailer, we can see Sonic along with his companions, Tails, Knuckles, Amy and Rouge, who embark on a new adventure full of obstacles, loops and enemies, to stop the evil Eggman.

The title has six fully playable charactersall the charm of the 3D hedgehog games, and different abilities (Sonic runs at full speed, Tails and Rouge can fly, Knuckles can climb and dig, and Amy hits some hammer blows so you don’t move).

The game proposal is based on an artifact that makes dreams come true. Eggman wants to use it to take over the world, and only we can stop him.

Below, we share the versions that you should have on each device:

iPhone– Requires iOS 13.0 or later. iPad– Requires iPadOS 13.0 or later. iPod touch– Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Mac– Requires macOS 11.0 or later. Apple TV– Requires tvOS 13.0 or later.

In Sonic Dream Team, many missions await you, impossible obstacles, collectibles from the classic and modern saga, tough final bosses, and much more.

Sonic Dream Team is in development for iOS and Apple TVs. Its launch will take place next December 5thin exclusive to Apple Arcadeand surely fans of the hedgehog will want to subscribe to the platform so as not to miss this new adventure.