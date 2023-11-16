SEGA is at the center of controversy after being accused of threatening workers who try to unionize with layoffs. We tell you the last hour:

This last year has been fatal for the video game industry within the work environment. Hundreds of layoffs have taken place at many prestigious studios. For this reason, and given the precarious working conditions, many workers have started trade union movements.

One of the most recent examples has been the 100 workers at Avalanche Studios Group (Just Cause, Mad Max, Contraband) who have joined a union. SEGA It has also been seen in the midst of protests, but with a difference.

A recent Kotaku report claims that Sega of America workers have pointed out the publisher, accusing it of threatening them with retaliation for unionizing. These consequences would be a series of layoffs…

And the Communications Workers of America accuses SEGA of forcing its employees to attend a meeting where it was discussed that their jobs would be moved to Japan and Europe, instead of negotiating layoffs directly with the union.

SEGA accused of unfair labor practice

As reported, on November 6, SEGA launched a proposal to “phase out” all temporary workers by February 2024. Many of these positions are located within the quality control and localization department under the umbrella of the union (AEGIS-CWA).

This union includes more than 200 employees in the marketing, sales, product development and other departments and these alleged layoffs would affect 40% of this: about 80 employees.

“It is disheartening to see actions of this type from Sega, as it unequivocally demonstrates bad faith negotiation and a refusal to recognize the valuable contributions of a significant portion of our colleagues,” said Elise Willacker, senior quality assurance tester. from Sega

“We have filed an unfair labor practice charge to expose Sega’s direct dealings with members and its violation of the status quo by telling bargaining unit members that our jobs would end shortly.”

We will be awaiting the evolution of this case. As for other news about the company… On the one hand, Sega is considering adapting Persona and Like a Dragon to the big screen, after the success of the Sonic movies.

On the other hand, Sega has recently confirmed when it plans to release its “super game” and talks about its desire to “match Mario and then surpass him.”