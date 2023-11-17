Officially becoming a mother, Denise Chariesta often shares videos of herself taking care of her baby, whom she calls baby DC.

In his TikTok account, he admitted that he often cried every time he saw his baby crying.

“I swear, every time @babydenisechariesta cries, it feels like my world is falling apart, I immediately can’t trade,” wrote Denise in her upload.

It seemed that he was also complaining about his mother, who always seemed to be loyal to him during the birthing process.

“I’m crying. How are you?” Denise asked the mother, while holding the baby.

Patiently, her mother soothed her daughter,

“It’s okay, small children need to cry a little, so their lungs can develop,” he said.

To her mother, Denise then showed her baby’s face that was scratched by her own fingernails.

“The claws are really sad to see, I cried last night. His face was clawed on his hands,” said Denise again.

Denise’s motherly nature also touched the hearts of many netizens. Not a few people supported him in the comments column.

“Cheer up, Denise, that’s what a new baby is like. Be healthy for you and the baby,” commented one netizen.

“I really appreciate the mother, Sis. Denise is very supportive. Keep up the enthusiasm of Sis. Denise and her baby,” supported other netizens.