After so many years of waiting and adventure, the anime of Shingeki no Kyojin It is just a few hours away from reaching its end. MAPPA will be in charge of giving a proper farewell to the story created by Hajime Isayama 14 years ago. However, it seems that there will be more information than what we saw two years ago with the premiere of the last chapter of the manga.

It was Isayama himself who, in a message in which he explained that he was very excited about the end of the adaptation, asked his audience to stay until the end of the chapter for a surprise that he has prepared.

“But even despite that I am very excited to be able to see what it is like in the anime. And this time, at my request, I was able to draw a little towards the end (of the chapter). Please watch it until the end”

Although it is not officially confirmed, everything indicates that Isayama will want to expand on the prologue that he released shortly after the last chapter of the series and that practically no one liked. With the anime, it seems like it could explain the meaning of this a little more “post-credits scene” and conclude the central story of his work.

At the same time, in this same message, he apologized again to MAPPA for one of the most important scenes in the manga, due to how difficult it was to draw them at that time and how complicated it can be to capture them in a fluid and coherent way. The end of Shingeki no Kyojin It will arrive throughout this weekend on Crunchyroll.

