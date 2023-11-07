We are living in an era of great transformations regarding transport. On the one hand we are dealing with the energy transition which certainly involves changes in habits. On the other hand, even in our cities we are all, willingly or not, protagonists of a transition of modes that leads us to use the car less and less or at least more responsibly and to favor lighter forms of mobility.

But what more precisely is the direction of these urban changes and how do they impact our daily lives? And why is there the impression that in recent times there is more and more conflict between those who use one means of transport rather than another? And, to all this, there is the issue of safety, with the victims showing no signs of decreasing, on the contrary.

To understand how the various categories are dealing with this moment with an eye to the future, we involved our colleague Carlo Bellati of Automoto.it, doyen of automotive journalism, and Pietro Franzese, a young pedal storyteller who on his social networks not only tells of the daily life of a cyclist in Milan but also that of a cyclist abroad given that he loves long journeys. Added to them is the authoritative voice of Giacomo Biraghi, urban planner.

Last, not least, the intervention of the Councilor for Mobility of the Municipality of Milan Arianna Censi who responded to our curiosities.