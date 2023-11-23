As we are entering the biggest shopping and holiday season of the year, we take this opportunity to share some exciting offers from us related to Black Friday per Secretlab.

Black Friday sales will take place from November 14th to 25th and those of Cyber Monday from November 25th to December 6th, and our readers will be able to count on very interesting offers and free shipping in some countries.

CLICK HERE FOR SECRETLAB BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY OFFERS

Let’s go through the Secretlab TITAN Evowith up to €100 discount on a selection of models, including desks Secretlab MAGNUS with up to €160 discount on a selection of desk packages (when purchasing Secretlab MAGNUS Metal Desk and MAGPAD Desk Mat at the same time).

We then move on to the Secretlab Classicswith up to €100 discount on all models on the list, the Secretlab SKINS with up to €30 discount on a selection and accessories and Secretlab Merchandising, with up to 20% discount on a selection.

For convenience, you can find all the details of the offers on the manufacturer’s website. If you want to know more about Secretlab, including further information and offers on the chairs in the catalogue, we invite you to consult this link.