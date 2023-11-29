Suara.com – The Secretary General (Sekjen) of the Gerindra Party, Ahmad Muzani, is targeting the presidential and vice presidential candidates Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka to win 60 percent of the vote in West Java.

He conveyed this belief because the cadre formation process in West Java by the Gerindra Party was carried out so massively.

So, Muzani emphasized the reason for Prabowo and the Gerindra Party to win in West Java as a fixed price.

“In West Java, we have to win more than 60 percent. So there is no other party that diligently carries out regeneration apart from the Gerindra Party. In West Java, tens of thousands of young people have been educated directly by Pak Prabowo. If Gerindra is strong in the villages, “In areas in West Java, that is a normal thing and we must strengthen it,” said Muzani while attending a consolidation meeting with Gerindra cadres for West Java electoral districts I (Bandung City, Cimahi City) and II (Bandung Regency, West Bandung Regency), Wednesday (29/11/2023).

Therefore, Muzani asked every Gerindra cadre to maintain the current situation which is good.

Surveys that currently show Prabowo-Gibran’s lead of over 40 percent must be increased in order to achieve a one-round victory.

Muzani did not forget to ask cadres to always convey messages and greetings from Prabowo.

The most important message is the importance of maintaining national unity and integrity during the 2024 election contestation process.

“I ask all Prabowo cadres and team members not to do strange things, not to utter strange sentences, not to comment on strange things. What we are doing in the electoral district is to encourage unity, togetherness, mutual cooperation. Pak Prabowo will use his power to maintain that “Everyone. Including Pak Prabowo, he will invite all political forces to work together to build our very great nation and state,” he explained.

Furthermore, Muzani spoke about Prabowo’s dedication in raising the Gerindra Party. That is why, every cadre must be ready to realize the ideals of the Gerindra Party, namely Prabowo as President in 2024.

“Our goal in politics is to make Pak Prabowo president. We are a political tool to make Pak Prabowo lead the executive. That is why it is mandatory for legislative candidates and Gerindra administrators in every campaign, their attributes and campaign props to include Prabowo-Gibran,” he said.

“So, campaigning for Pak Prabowo in these electoral districts means campaigning for Gerindra and all of us. Prabowo is the one who must be socialized most importantly. That is what underlies our belief that we can win one round.”