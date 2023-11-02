New information about Avengers: Secret Wars appears online and it is shocking. Since Marvel could be preparing something very big.

Variety shared an extensive report on the challenges Marvel Studios has faced in shaping Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Apparently, Kevin Feige is considering bringing back iconic characters like Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) in the Avengers: Secret Wars movie with the aim of reviving fan interest in the franchise. . In this link we leave you all the details.

This move should come as no surprise to those who have been following rumors about future projects, including Deadpool 3 and the upcoming Avengers installments. Since variants of characters that have died or are no longer active in the Marvel universe are expected to appear.

There is intense rumor about their plans.

While there’s a chance to spotlight Downey Jr., Johansson, and possibly Chris Evans in Avengers: Secret Wars, an exciting rumor suggests that two characters from different corners of the multiverse will take the spotlight.

The leaders of Avengers: Secret Wars could be: Peter Parker / Spider-Man played by Tobey Maguire and Logan / Wolverine played by Hugh Jackman.

Spider-Man y Wolverine

Nothing should be ruled out.

Hugh Jackman will reprise his iconic X-Men role in Deadpool 3, and Marvel Studios has ambitious plans for his arrival in the MCU. Tobey Maguire triumphantly returned as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and fans are eagerly waiting to see him in action again. So he could be an interesting choice.

The appearance of these characters in an event film like Avengers: Secret Wars, which explores the vast multiverse, should not be surprising, but who expected them to be the protagonists of this massive project?

Avengers

The studio has not yet announced the director for what could be the biggest movie in MCU history, but it is rumored that they could choose an experienced director, such as Jon Favreau (Iron Man) or Ryan Coogler (Black Panther), to guarantee the success of the ambitious project. Since for now, the Russo brothers (Avengers: Endgame) have not accepted the challenge. While Michael Waldron has been confirmed as the screenwriter.

Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theaters on May 7, 2027. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments.

Fuente MTTSH.