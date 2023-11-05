The second-hand market in October closed on a positive note compared to the same month last year. Getting to the heart of the data, the transfers of ownership of motorcycles, net of mini-transfers, resulted in a notable increase of 12.1%. compared to October 2022. Speaking of figures, in the month just ended there were 55,141 changes of ownership related to two wheels, compared to 49,170 in October 2022.

Evaluating the first ten months of 2023, the sum of ownership changes is almost in line with the period January-October 2022, with a decimal decrease: transfers of ownership of two-wheeled vehicles show a drop of just 0.1% In numbers this translates to 543,597

changes of ownership in 2023 against 544,503 in 2022.

Change of direction for the radiation trend, which after months of negative results recorded a significant increase of 8% in the month just ended compared to October 2022. In numbers, there were 10,566 motorcycles written off, compared to 9,787 in the same period last year. Radiations are still positive considering the first ten months of 2023,0,7%: we are talking about 97,395 radiations in 2023 compared to 96,698 in 2022.

Data: monthly bulletin “Auto-Trend”, the statistical analysis carried out by the Automobile Club of Italy on PRA data.