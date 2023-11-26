loading…

Hamas frees more Israeli hostages on second day of ceasefire. Photo/Reuters

JERUSALEM – Ministry of Foreign Affairs Qatar said the Islamic resistance group Palestine , Hamas handed over 13 hostages Israel and four foreign nationals to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Saturday evening.

Previously, a deal to free the hostages had been temporarily delayed due to a dispute over aid supplies in the north of the besieged enclave. However, this can be resolved with the mediation of Qatar and Egypt.

“13 Israeli citizens and 4 foreign citizens were received by the ICRC and are on their way to Rafah,” Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said via the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, as reported by Reuters, Sunday (26 /11/2023).

Television images showed Red Cross vehicles at the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

A Palestinian official familiar with the diplomacy said Hamas would continue with the four-day ceasefire agreed with Israel, which was the first cessation of fighting in the seven-week war.

Al Ansari previously said brief delays and obstacles to the hostages’ release could be overcome through Qatari-Egyptian contacts with both sides, and added that 39 Palestinian civilians would be freed in return.

Al Ansari said among the Israeli hostages, eight were thought to be children and five were women. Meanwhile, the Palestinians who will be released from Israeli prisons will consist of 33 children and six women.

White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said United States (US) President Joe Biden spoke with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani regarding postponing the hostage deal.

“About 3-1/2 hours after their phone call, the White House learned from the Qatari side that the agreement was back in effect and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was moving to collect the hostages,” Watson added.