Made in Abyss is one of the most beloved series by anime lovers, with its first season being chosen as the best series of the year 2017. The respect and affection shown by the Spanish distributor Selecta Visión, in relation to the original material, is distilled in small details of the design of the cover and the discs, for the enjoyment of fans of the series created by mangaka Akihito Tsukushi.

Directed by Masayuki Kojima (Monster) and Hitoshi Haga (Star Wars Visions: The People’s Bride), it has a script signed by Hideyuki Kurata (Goblin Slayer: The Goblin Crown), with animation created by the Kinema Citrus studio, responsible for other titles such as The Rising of the Shield Hero and Mi Feliz Matrimonio.

Synopsis:

The story tells of the longing of Riko, a pre-teen girl who wants to explore the cave system, the Abyss, by going deeper into it, even though she may never be able to return to the surface again. The immense cave system is the only place left to explore in the world, where strange creatures live and valuable relics lie.

The second season of Made in Abyss, The Golden City of the Scorching Sun is now available on DVD and Blu-Ray in Spain, from Selecta Visión. The series is a Japanese production and is available with sound in both the original version and dubbed into Spanish. The three discs contain images of the chapters and the protagonists, as well as the title and description of the episodes, having an image of the characters on the back cover of the cover and the numbered discs contain images of the protagonists.

In this way, we are going to analyze the DVD version of the Second Season of Made in Abyss, The Golden City of the Burning Sun, where we will continue entering the abyss with Riko, Reg and Nanachi. We hope you enjoy the series as much as we have.

A Collector’s Edition Blu-Ray edition loaded with extras

For its part, the Blu-Ray Collector’s edition comes loaded with extras, containing a 68-page book in A4 size, a collection of 7 maxicards with the best designs of the series printed in full color and on special paper, two posters, one reproduction of the currency with the highest value used to pay in Vila Iblu, a collection of Endcards, several sheets with stickers designed with the main characters of the series and additional material on the discs, consisting of the Opening and Ending of the second season, the Chibi Chara Theater in HD and a collection of television commercials.

Sound tracks: SPANISH and JAPANESE Audio Dolby Digital 2.0Subtitles: CastellanoNumber of discs: 3 DVDs with all 12 episodesQualification: Not recommended for children under 16 years of ageDirector: Masayuki Kojima and Hitoshi HagaAuthor: Akihito TsukushiStudy: Cinema CitrusDuration: 300 mins. aprox.Original title: Made in Abyss: 16:9

Description : Riko and her friends must solve the tragic mystery of the Village of Shadows in the sixth layer of the depths if they want to continue their adventure. After defeating the Sovereign of Dawn, Riko, Reg and Nanachi finally descend to the sixth layer of the depths, turning their adventure into a journey of no return. There, to their surprise, they find ancient human beings transformed by the Curse of the Abyss who live with their own values ​​in what they call the Village of Shadows. But what is the secret of the place and its inhabitants? The story goes back 100 years when the Ganja suicide squad of which Vueko was a part entered the Abyss in search of the Golden City. Past and present intertwine in the tragic origin of the town and the mysterious Faputa the Princess of Shadows, the personification of courage who seems to have a past in common with the amnesiac Reg…

