Although the final season of Stranger Things has not yet begun filming, the stage play will be a preview for fans to prepare to say goodbye to the gang.

The wait for season 5 of Stranger Things, which will close the main series on Netflix, seems even longer than anticipated when the fourth season ended. If the initial wait was going to be two years, the strikes of actors and scriptwriters have changed the schedule.

Vecna’s threat to Hawkins will have to wait for representatives of SAG-AFTRA reach an agreement with the studios that allows the actors to return to work, a blow when Stranger Things was about to start filming its last episodes before the writers went on strike.

Although the writers have already returned to work, the actors are still at the expense of an agreement that has not yet been reached. But Stranger Things has other ways to reach fans, besides the series on Netflix.

One of them is Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the play that will soon arrive in London and that goes back to the 1950s, when a young Henry Creel He arrived with his family in Hawkins.

An important story for the final season of Stranger Things

While chatting with SFX Magazine, the writer of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Kate Trefryhas explained how the theatrical performance will connect both with the seasons already broadcast on Netflix and with what is to come in the fifth.

“There are references, images, nods, and flashbacks to the events of the play in Stranger Things season 5 that will still make sense to you if you don’t watch the performance, but you’ll have a deeper understanding of them if you do. It’s in connection with the previous seasons and the next one really informs everything you’ve seen and will see.”

Stranger Things: The First Shadow takes place in 1959 and follows key characters such as Joyce Byers, Jim Hopper or Henry Creel long before the events of the Netflix series.

The final season of Stranger Things was expected to hit Netflix’s catalog sometime in mid-to-late 2024, but delays mean we probably won’t get the series finale until 2025.