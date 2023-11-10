Starting next Monday, Neox will premiere the new episodes of season 34 of The Simpsons, the long-running animated series created by Matt Groening.

After its incorporation into the Disney+ catalogue, season 34 of The Simpsons is now ready to make the leap to free-to-air television and will do so, of course, through Atresmedia.

As Atresmedia announces through a press release, season 34 The Simpson premieres next Monday, November 13, 2023 at 12:15 p.m.where from Monday to Friday we will have the new episodes starring HomerMarge, BartLisa and Maggie.

What can we expect in the new season of The Simpsons

If you do not have Disney+ and you are curious to see the next season openly, we present some of the plots that you will find in the new episodes of the serie de Matt Groening.

The first episode is titled Habeas Tortuga and its plot shows us how Homer has to be part of a community dedicated to searching for a turtle, whose theories about its disappearance make it very popular in the group.

Other plots that we will see in this season are, for example, Lisa being part of the popular jury, Homer buying Marge an exercise bike just so she becomes obsessed with it or Marge working as a producer on a Krusty television show.

Nor can we miss the current Halloween special, which, on this occasion, is two episodes. On the one hand there is the traditional chapter with its three segments (where one of them is a parody of Death Note in an anime style in which Lisa is Light Yagami and Bart is L) and on the other an episode that parodies the Stephen King classic It.

season 34 of The Simpson arrives at Neox next Monday, November 13, 2023 from 12:15 p.m.. Do you want to see the new season of the series in open air?

