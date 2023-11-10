The new season of La que se cerca begins with a beautiful tribute to one of the most mythical moments of Here there is no one who lives.

Starting today, the first two episodes of season 14 of The Successful One are available in the Prime Video catalogue. serie Spanish comedy whose protagonists have been in a new property with new (and also very particular) neighbors since the previous season.

In this first episode, titled A seized pipe, an agonizing sex appeal and the quibbles of peace, we see how Victoria Rafaela tries by all means to evict Antonio Strong and Berta, but the wholesaler who doesn’t clean fish is going to try to avoid him while making life impossible for the marchioness.

The one that is coming once again pays tribute to Here there is no one who lives in its new season

One of the most hilarious parts of The One That Comes is when it makes a nod to Here There Is No One Who Lives, the predecessor series by Laura and Alberto Caballero that continues to be very beloved among fans.

Its creators know this well, which is why from time to time they release the occasional tribute that brings a smile (and a little tear of nostalgia) to their followers.

In this same first episode we have a nice nod when Greta (now played by Rocío Marín after the tragic death of Laura Gómez-Lacueva) enters his renters’ house without asking permission saying “I’m Greta, I’m coming in”.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

Of course, this scene is a tribute to Concha, the character played by the late actress Emma Penella who at the beginning of Here There Is No One Who Lives we always saw entering the house of her renters Alicia and Belén with her now mythical “I’m Concha, I’m coming in.” .

Of course, unlike Alicia and Belén, those rented from Greta They get a little upset when she enters without permission and wonder if that isn’t illegal. In the original series, it is Fernando who tells his neighbors that what Concha is doing is not legal.

Season 14 of The One That Is Coming started today in Prime Video with the premiere of a double episode and every Friday a new chapter is included on the platform with the bizarre situations starring Recio, Fermín, Amador, Maite and company. What did you think of the series’ nod to No one lives here?