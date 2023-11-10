loading…

Israeli ecologists used birds of prey to search for victims of the Hamas attack on October 7. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – An ecologist uses birds of prey to help soldiers Israel found a body at the scene of the attack Hamas on October 7 last.

Ohad Hatzofe, from the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, tracked the migration patterns of birds using GPS tracking devices. His data helped find four bodies after he was asked for help on October 23.

“Other birds found several other interesting locations,” said Hatzofe as quoted by the BBC, Friday (10/11/2023).

The Israeli ecologist said he first reviewed data on white-tailed eagles born in Israel. The bird was hatched in the country in an effort to reintroduce the bird after the species became extinct in the region.

The bird had recently returned hungry after a long migration north of Moscow and proved to be an avid searcher.

Hatzofe reviews his movements and chooses a specific position where he stops. He then shared the data with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) who discovered the four bodies.

The IDF did not respond to the BBC’s request for comment.

An estimated 1,500 Hamas gunmen broke through the Gaza Strip perimeter fence in southern Israel on October 7 and systematically attacked the Jewish community and nearby military posts. A music festival was also the target of the attack.

The attack left more than 1,400 people killed, and more than 200 people taken hostage.