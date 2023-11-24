The actor took out his frustration on a crew member, who didn’t know where to turn at that moment.

We have already said on many occasions, whenever the occasion arises, the truth is, that filming is a breeding ground for tension to be cut with a knife. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was not a movie to be saved from this, despite having a team accustomed to working together for a decade.

The 1989 film, directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Harrison Ford as one of his most iconic characters, is often considered the best of the saga. Part of the responsibility is due to Sean Connery’s great role as the professor Henry Jones senior, Indy’s father.

At that point in his life, the actor already had a more than consolidated career, with his most iconic role, James Bond, in the imagination of the entire world. He also boasted about his Oscar, recently won by The Untouchables by Eliot Ness.

But all that experience is not enough to make the Scottish actor, faced with a frustrating situation on the set of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, take his bad grapes out for a walk with one of the special effects specialists.

Sean Connery’s anger in Indiana Jones 3

Mike Dawsonspecial effects technician in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, has been on the podcast The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of, where he has shared the heated —pun intended— situation that happened with Sean Connery while filming the film. Steven Spielberg.

“I was inside the tank, which was an incredible piece of engineering that we built from scratch. My unenviable job was to put some smoke in there. Back then, we were using oil and gas, so it was hot smoke; it wasn’t water based as it is now.

And he just turned around and said in a thick Scottish accent, which he got when he got angry: ‘If you put that near me again, I’ll shove it up your ass.’ I lost control: he was very scared at that moment. It was almost as if Sean Connery, a Bond, was going to kill me. I ran away. But well, then he calmed down. He meant it at the time. I think he would have done it.”

Dawson did well, Henry Jones Sr. may have been a lovable guy, but James Bond had a license to kill, and he didn’t hesitate to use it. Sean Connery’s annoyance is understandable, although venting his frustration against someone who is only doing his job was not the best decision for him.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade continued filming and the tank scene became one of the most iconic in the entire film, despite the oil-based smoke.