As we have told you, this is one of Nintendo’s most anticipated games. In this case we are talking about a promising Level-5 title. It’s Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time!

It seems that the game has been delayed. It was previously planned for 2023 and now Level-5 has confirmed that We won’t see it until next year.. The reasons for the delay have not been shared.

Remember that, in this installment, after being dragged by the current to a mysterious island Where a civilization once flourished, players will embark on a new life full of adventure. They will be able to develop the island by creating all kinds of objects, undertaking missions and fighting left and right, and even travel back in time to the past to unravel secrets and alter the course of history. Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is coming to Nintendo Switch this year.

