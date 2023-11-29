Scum And Villainyproduced by Grumpy Bear, will transport us to a galaxy ruled with an iron fist, and we will tell you about it in our review. We will experience heists, chases, escapes, smuggling, negotiations, blaster battles, deceptions, betrayals, victories and great adventures among the stars!

Hegemon Galactic Alliance

Anno 1262 from the formation ofHegemon Galactic Alliance, where “the Hegemony” united all the warring factions of the galaxy. Near its center stands the throne of the Hegemon at the Great Council, a consortium of powerful families, leaders of influential state-legitimized Cults, and greedy merchant guilds at the head of entire technological sectors.

Our adventure will begin in Procyon sector, located too many clicks away from the Core to be of any importance to the Hegemory. It will not be difficult to come across ancient UR ruins (an ancient civilization officially referred to as “the Forerunners”), some of which are yet to be explored.

Who aliens and humans they live and work side by sideunited against the Hegemony and crime (pirates, criminal consortia, corrupt corporations).

Game Mechanics

Scum And Villainy is inspired by Blades in the Dark, from which it takes much of the game mechanics. Dice rolls, for example, are divided into “Action shot” (in the case of a risky action), “Resistance roll” (to oppose a consequence at the expense of stress), “tiro Downtime” (between one shot and another we throw to see how much we can finish) and so on. The shot will be counted.”Critical Success“if more than one die the result will be 6,”Complete success” if there is at least one 6, “Partial success” if the die with the highest value has a 4 or a 5, and the “Failure” with the highest value ranging from 1 to 3.

Another particular thing that we find in the game is the logic of Stress e Trauma. Stress accumulates following Resistance rolls, to reduce or avoid a consequence, or when we push ourselves to the limit. Trauma, on the other hand, is generated by marking the last Stress box. Traumatic conditions are permanent, but can unlock interesting narrative and character growth outlets.

Fire up the thrusters!

Before starting a game, you will obviously have to create your character, and you will find a good number of options, different from each other and extremely customizable (Scoundrel, Doc, Gorilla, Mechanical, Mystical, the ball e Spokesman). All together you will then go and choose your spaceship and “faction”. This will determine the tasks you will focus on:

Stardancer: Suitable for clandestine merchants, smugglers and blockade violators.

Cerberus: For bounty hunters and extraction specialists.

Firedrake: Here you will be labeled as criminals, these rebels fight the Hegemony.

The choice itself does not want – and it must not – be binding. In fact you will be free to carry out any action with any ship, the choice will only serve to indicate the most frequent way in which your crew will earn credits (CREED) and Experience Points.

You can see this adventure as a conversation between the characters and the Master: the objective of the PCs will be to achieve famestarting from a ragtag crew to having respect and a reputation, both as a crew and as a ship.

The Master establishes the dynamics of the universe, playing the various NPCs and helping the PCs direct conversations towards interesting elements to discover. It will present opportunities and follow them as they evolve, without the need to prepare stories in advance.

Materials and Manuals

To start a session you will need at least 6 D6the manual, the various cards (character and spaceship) and a group of friends.

The manual has a beautiful and bright cover on the cover, a representation of what appears to be a “Stargate”, with simpler lines and a more cartoonish style. The interior is also in full Blades In The Dark style, and features all the material in shades of grey. This manual consists of over 300 pagesis extremely conversational and fast, and manages to explain everything with extreme simplicity. In a short time you will be able to assimilate game mechanics and rules.

Even the character, spaceship and territory sheets are very simple (especially for those who have already played adventures with the Forged in the Dark system) and all the skills, stats and management of the PG are visible at a glance.

On the hunt for glory!

With a clear game structure that places emphasis on criminal enterprises of the crew, where you will face the repercussions of your actions, you will have exciting gameplay heart-pounding sessions. Having said that and analyzing all the game material, the setting, the rules and the mechanics, we can recommend Scum And Villainy to anyone. Certainly if you are also a fan of Star Wars or the Guardians of the Galaxy (i.e. where the author took inspiration from) this is the game that is absolutely for you!