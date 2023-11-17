Together with Juventus they won 4 tricolors and the CEO he would have liked the coach to be at Inter, but as opponents there were also controversies between the two. And after Max’s outburst last April at San Siro…

They have known each other all their lives, they worked and won for four years and a few months side by side at Juventus, but now they are rivals in the Scudetto race. Who animate with predictions in favor of each other to take pressure off their team. Beppe Marotta and Massimiliano Allegri know well how to build and lead a title-winning team and want to exploit their know-how in this 2023-24 which has already turned into a head-to-head between Inter and Juve. On Sunday 26th they will face each other again, as opponents. The last time, last April, there had been sparks and in the belly of San Siro, after the defeat of the Bianconeri, the anger of the coach from Livorno had not even spared his ex. Inevitably that outburst left its mark and, even if the relationship between the two has returned to being good, it is no longer what it was before.