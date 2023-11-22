In mid-November 2023 the news of dismissal of the actress Melissa Barrera from the Scream franchise has been making the rounds on the web. Initially the production, i.e. the Spyglass Media Grouprefused to comment on the reasons that led to the dismissal.

Il November 21, 2023 However, the production company has decided to clarify the context in which this decision was made, thus explaining the reasons behind it and dispelling any doubts.

A statement was released by a Spyglass representative, exclusively to Variety: «We have zero tolerance towards anti-Semitism or incitement to hatred in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, the distortion of Holocaust or anything discriminatory in that sense.”

Melissa Barrera will therefore not be the protagonist of Scream 7, the next chapter of the revival series of the franchise of the same name, whose production is in the hands of Spyglass Media Group.

The statement refers to a post Instagram shared by Barrera, in which he talks about «genocide and ethnic cleansing» in reference to counteroffensive that theIsraeli army is carrying on in the territory of Gaza Stripin response to theHamas attack against Israeli civilians, dating back to 7 October 2023. The post also says that the Israeli army is “distorting the Holocaust to benefit the Israeli arms industry.”