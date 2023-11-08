It can happen, precisely when requesting the demolition of a vehicle, to realize that a measure is registered on it which determines its unusability “so-called administrative detention”. Is it possible to scrap a car with administrative detention? It should mainly be clarified that administrative detention is a measure usually issued by theRevenue and Collection Agency That prevents the circulation, sale and deregistration of the vehicle. By cancellation we mean the (cancellation) of the vehicle from the PRA or from the Public Automotive Registry, which is the register established since 1927 in order to eliminate uncertainties regarding the ownership of the vehicles and who has real warranty rights on them. The deregistered vehicle is demolished at a car dismantler who disposes of the vehicle in compliance with current regulations.

ll administrative detention is a measure put in place for debt collection, which can be applied to a vehicle owned by a debtor who has not paid a debt on time. The Revenue Agency-Collection, or other public bodies responsible for collection, can register (at the PRA) the administrative arrest on the debtor’s vehicle, preventing its circulation and sale.

Is it possible to scrap a car with administrative detention?

The MEF (Ministry of Economy and Finance) has ordered that vehicles subjected to administrative detention they cannot be scrapped if the administrative detention is not canceled beforehand. Generally speaking, therefore, the answer is no, it is not possible to deregister a car with administrative detentionuntil the latter is deleted.

However, there are some exceptions to this rule. For example, it is possible to deregister a car with administrative detention in the following cases:

The vehicle was destroyed following an exceptional event, such as an accident, fire or natural disaster. In this case, the owner of the vehicle will have to submit to the PRA a declaration issued by the competent authorities who noted the event. The vehicle was seized by the judicial authorities. In this case, the disbarment can only be carried out at the request of the judicial authority. The vehicle was confiscated by the administrative authority. In this case, the removal can only be carried out at the request of the administrative authority. Scrappage certificate with a date prior to the registration of the administrative detention. There is no impediment to the demolition of the same Concessionaire who registered the administrative detention.

Car scrapping with administrative detention

In all other cases, it will be necessary to cancel the administrative detention beforehand before being able to proceed with the deregistration of the vehicle. In order to circulate, sell or deregister a vehicle with administrative detention, it is necessary to cancel the restriction. To do this, the owner of the vehicle must pay the debt for which the arrest was registered. Once the payment has been made, the collection agent requests the PRA to cancel the detention. Please note that in order to circulate it is possible for the taxpayer to obtain an installment plan and, once the first installment has been paid, obtain the Suspension of the administrative hold which will however only be canceled with the balance of the installment plan.

A tow truck transports the car with administrative detention to the wrecker for radiation

Once the administrative detention has been cancelled, the owner of the vehicle will be able to proceed with the deregistration of the vehicle. To do so, he will have to go to a Civil Motorization agency and present the following documents:

