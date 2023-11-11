The Scott Pilgrim universe is constantly expanding between Bryan Lee O’Malley’s comic series, followed by Edgar Wright’s cult film and the video game, up to Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime series expected for the 17th of which Netflix has released the latest trailer.

The series is written by Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski. O’Malley spoke about how difficult it was to revisit a story from 20 years ago, and the challenge undertaken to present it in a new light so as not to be repetitive, and promising that the result will surprise fans who will see something new but at the same time they will recognize.