After a long wait, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, known in Mexico and more Latin American countries as Scott Pilgrim Da el Salto, joined the Netflix catalog in November and all its episodes are now available. After its premiere, fans took to the internet to ask one big question: will the anime get a second season?

The animated series is composed of 8 episodes and tells an original story that takes as a point of reference the visual novels of Bryan Lee O’Malley and the film adaptation starring Michael Cera y Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Although the narrative arc concludes in the first season, some fans have already expressed their desire to delve deeper into the characters’ stories and enjoy new episodes. Unfortunately, at the moment there are no plans to continue this series.

Will Scott Pilgrim Takes Off have a second season? Anime creators respond

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Bryan Lee O’Malley, creator of the franchise, and BenDavid Grabinski, showrunner of the Netflix animated series, spoke about the possibility of continuing the project with a second season. Unfortunately, they shared bittersweet news.

Bryan Lee O’Malley commented that they included all the story elements they wanted in the first season of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, so currently They have no more plans. Although he left the door open for a sequel, it seems unlikely to materialize.

“Never say never, but right now it seems like it takes about 50 different miracles simultaneously to make another season happen. So we’ll see,” commented the writer and artist.

Season 2 of the Scott Pilgrim anime seems distant and may never arrive

Bryan Lee O’Malley He complemented his answer and recalled that people often complain when TV shows are canceled and left unfinished. For that reason, they tried to make the first season have a round ending.

Finally, BenDavid Grabinski states that they are very proud of the ending of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and indicated that it would be fine if the show ended that way. Of course, he stated that one day he could collaborate again with the creator of the franchise to make a Season 2.

“Maybe one day one of us will text us an idea that’s really cool for the second season. But for now, all my brain and my heart are in this and just getting it out into the world,” the showrunner concluded.

The controversy of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the new Netflix anime

Although the first season of the Netflix anime received very good ratings from the press and fans, a sector of the community expressed its dissatisfaction with some important changes that the plot suffered.

Bryan Lee O’Malley responded to the complaints and stated that Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is an original series that is not intended to replace the comics or the film directed by Edgar Wright.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off changes the original story of the novels and the movie

But tell us, would you like to see a second season of this animated series? Let us read you in the comments.

