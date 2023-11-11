Ramona Flowers is like the protagonist of Something happens with Mary: To a greater or lesser extent everyone ends up falling in love with her. of one’s own Scott Pilgrim to his seven evil exes whom he must face. And that, more than justifiably, also extends to the viewers of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Therefore, the fact that the new Netflix adaptation gives it more minutes is an absolute success.

On the occasion of Geeked Week’ 23the streaming video platform has released the final trailer for Scott Pilgrim takes the leap with a peculiarity that suits the result wonderfully: all the footage shown is from Ramona’s perspective, so that the differences are marked beforehand regarding the glorious film by Edgar Wright, who also acts as producer.

As can be seen in the final trailer, Scott Pilgrim from El Salto It will take the opportunity to offer many more nuances and perspectives to the characters that were not seen in the film. Something that justifies itself, given that they are different media and the type of rhythm or the use of time is used in different ways. So the Netflix series will be as faithful to the original material as it is to Wright’s film, but will greatly enrich the experience for viewers.

Based on the comic series by Bryan Lee O’Malley, Scott Pilgrim from El Salto combines the best of the audiovisual language of comics, the anime-like tone from which its author drew so much and the rhythm of the 2010 film. And, for that matter, it reunites the entire original star cast, starting with the wonderful Mary-Elizabeth Winsteadwho reprises her role as Ramona Flowers.

From here on a figure and a date: the eight episodes of Scott Pilgrim from El Salto will be released next November 17 exclusively on Netflix. There’s still plenty of time to watch the movie (even for the umpteenth time) or read the comics. And why not? Play a few games with two controllers or more of the superb Ubisoft video game that was recently updated with all its extras.

