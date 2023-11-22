Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, known in Mexico and Latin America as Scott Pilgrim Da el Salto, is the most recent Netflix anime inspired by the work of Bryan Lee O’Malley. Although it received praise from specialized critics and a large sector of the community, some fans were disappointed by the changes in the plot.

Although the story of this animated series takes as its starting point the comic and the movie starring Michael Cera y Mary Elizabeth Winstead, goes down a different path and presents an unpublished story. This means that the characters from the original work are here, but they are experiencing new situations.

The most significant change, which we will refrain from revealing, was not mentioned in the official trailers. In this way, many fans expected Scott Pilgrim Takes Off to be a faithful adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s comics rather than an original plot.

Scott Pilgrim Creator Bryan Lee O’Malley Responds to Fan Complaints

The modifications to the plot disappointed some people, who quickly expressed their disagreement and accused Netflix of false advertising. These complaints reached the ears of Bryan Lee O’Malley, creator of the franchise.

In a story on his Instagram account, the writer and artist acknowledged the disagreement that exists around the changes in the plot of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. He relates that he wrote all 8 episodes with the showrunner BenDavid Grabinski and explained that no one told them what to do. “This was 100% our idea“he explained.

The idea for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was BenDavid Grabinski and Bryan Lee O’Malley

In addition, the creative confirmed that they first recorded the dialogues in English and later dubbed them into other languages. He also revealed that they worked directly with the actors in each session alongside the voice director Tony Oliver.

Bryan Lee O’Malley emphasizes that the anime’s story is unique and part of the visual novel and the film, but It is not intended to replace them.. So, see this project as a new version that starts from the beginning.

“I hope you can watch all 8 episodes before deciding how you feel. I know it’s quite different and may be surprising, but it has a spirit of fun. If you are confused or want more information, you can always read the books or watch the movie. If you don’t like it, I still thank you,” said the writer.

All 8 episodes of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off are now available on Netflix. In addition to Michael Cera y Mary Elizabeth Winstead, the rest of the original cast also returned. This means that Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Ellen Wong, Brandon Routh and more resumed their roles.

Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers and the rest of the original characters are in the Netflix anime

But tell us, did you like the Netflix anime? What do you think of the changes in history? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Scott Pilgrim projects.

