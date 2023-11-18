He hasn’t scored in the championship for seven days, the double celebrated on the “cursed” lawn of the Olimpico has been missing for almost a thousand days: the different use in the national team leaves him feeling rejuvenated for next week’s championship match

Giuseppe Nigro

November 18th – 7.02pm – MILAN

Protagonist with a brace in the success over North Macedonia, Federico Chiesa returned to the blue team after missing the last two windows of the national team due to injury: it may be a coincidence but since then he had also disappeared in the black and white. Because despite his many physical problems he only missed one match against Juventus, the derby in October, but when he resumes the championship in a week the goal abstinence meter will have already exceeded two months. With the club it was on 23 September, the temporary 2-2 draw of the match then lost 4-2 at Sassuolo, the last joy of a start to the show which had seen the Italian score four goals in the first five days of the championship.

UNLOCK

—

In the meantime, Juve continued to win – 16 points in six games, to the point of remaining the only team that kept pace with Inter – even without their goals, both their own and those of Vlahovic, transforming themselves into a goal cooperative reached 11 different markers in 12 days. But without the marvelous attack of the first few days, the horizon is necessarily limited, because the defensive numbers maintained so far – one goal conceded in the last seven games, nine clean sheets in twelve games – are very difficult to maintain for an entire season. But if the true Church returns…

THE LAST TIME THAT

—

Before North Macedonia, Federico had scored five goals in 42 games for Italy: the first in the 9-1 win against Armenia exactly four years ago and the last was last June in the Nations League final against the Netherlands. This time he did two in one night. On that pitch, the one at the Olimpico, where he experienced one of the worst days of his life, the rupture of his cruciate in January 2022 which effectively made him lose a year, if not more. And this time not only did he find the goal again, but he returned – with the help of a friendly detour – to celebrate a double 983 days after the last time, the unfortunate 3-2 with Porto in March 2021, elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

THE EMPLOYMENT

—

Starting from the 2021 European Championship, the revitalizing effect of the blue is a constant in Chiesa’s career. Maybe this is why, after having made a mark in the last few matches, he wanted so badly to stay on the pitch after the knee problems in the first few minutes at the Olimpico. A different attitude in which, beyond the role of playing for the national team, the way in which he is used also has something to do with it, today by Spalletti as yesterday by Mancini. The former Viola has immersed himself in the black and white football that Allegri asks of him, which in a nutshell is the role of a pure attacker of the 3-5-2 who knows how to communicate with his teammates, but the different and more natural way in which he the 4-3-3 enhances it.

THE ATTITUDE

—

Amply confirmed by the “heat maps” of the areas of the pitch visited by Chiesa in the national team and those touched in a more evanescent way in the latest outings with Juve. The different use is an all too easy reason for reflection. The emphasis placed by Federico in the interviews at the end of the match on the “desire to play football” and on the “beauty of being proactive and wanting to play well” that exist in the national team bring back the need to remember that it is not just a question of position in pitch, but also the way the team plays.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

TOWARDS THE CHAMPIONSHIP

—

What remains is the newfound confidence and form with which the national team, after the fundamental play-off on Monday, will return Chiesa to Juve precisely for the direct clash at the top when the championship resumes against Inter. With the ironic idea that Fede’s rebirth was triggered by the back-heel assist on the first goal… which came from Barella. The Nerazzurri, betrothed before he arrived at Juve, are the opponent he has faced the most times, 17, and with only one goal scored: in his last weeks in Florence, and therefore never since he has been at Juve. A taboo or almost. The push to debunk it comes from the national team.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED