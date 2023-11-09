Believe it or not, there are F1 items from Max Verstappen that are already 8 years old. And they are now being auctioned.

Max Verstappen still does not have the appearance of a world star, but he is one. He is now a three-time world champion, he is constantly breaking records and he is even on the cover of Time Magazine. It won’t be long before some of his hair will be auctioned off.

That hasn’t happened yet, but a number of other Max Verstappen memorabilia will be auctioned. This is an auction by AlphaTauri in collaboration with the Dutch Catawiki. Earlier this year they also auctioned a large number of Formula 1 items, including a real F1 car.

They still had some things in Faenza, because now there will be another auction. It mainly concerns outfits and parts of the cars that are auctioned. A complete car is also being auctioned, but that is only a show car. It is a mock-up of the car that Max Verstappen drove in 2016, without a drivetrain.

However, there are also a lot of items that were actually used during races. For example, two overalls that Max wore during his rookie season in 2015 are being auctioned. You can also bid on Max’s shoes, gloves, balaclavas and racing underwear (if you wish).

The auction is not just about Max Verstappen. Items from other former AlphaTauri/Toro Rosso drivers are also on offer, such as Carlos Sainz, Pierry Gasly, Daniel Ricciardo, Jaime Alguersuari (who remembers him?) and – not to forget – Nyck de Vries.

If you are more interested in a part of a Formula 1 car instead of used clothing, then you will also find what you are looking for. Spoilers, sidepods, rims and brake calipers are offered. A total of 84 items will be auctioned, so we would say: take a look around the Catawiki site yourself.

