For 12 years, Elisabetta has been going to the hospital in Trapani to have long drug infusion sessions for her rare disease, scleroderma. It means staying still for hours, she says. “If there was the possibility of doing the therapy at home I would do it with pleasure, but my Region does not yet give me this possibility”. Beba is a case of late diagnosis, “which arrived after 6 years. She has been treated since 2015 in a Roman hospital where she periodically has her week of infusions. “I’m lucky because I live near the hospital and I can go back and forth for those 6-7 hours of infusion. But in the hospital with me – she underlines – there are many people who every day face up to 2 and a half hours by car, there and back, to be able to come for therapy”.

Like Lina, who lives in Campania and says: “The hospital is an hour from my house and you can’t ask your husband to take a week off from work to be able to accompany you. They’ve put up this auction and we have to stay still for 6 hours in chair, it’s very difficult.” It used to be even worse, explains Maria Antonietta who started infusions in Lombardy in 1996: “At the beginning I was hospitalized for 10 days for 5 infusions. Then things got better, we continued with the day hospital”, “then we we got to computers and now we have a portable pump and things have become a lot easier.” Technology, used as an ally alongside specialists and patients, could make a difference for many of the Italians who suffer from systemic sclerosis, in total more than 30 thousand people, mainly women, several of whom are young.

Currently, treatment paths include management at hospital level and the use of fixed or wearable devices. But the future, the experts illustrate – today during a meeting in Milan for the launch of an awareness campaign, ‘Scleroderma is also ours’, promoted by the patient associations Gils, Liss and Amrer, with the unconditional contribution of Italfarmaco – could see better management, with the leverage of telemedicine and telemonitoring, hospital-territory integration. If the ‘digital divide’, “shortages of staff and beds”, and organizational differences did not split Italy, fragmenting it into many realities. “Therapy has changed in recent years – states Antonino Mazzone, director of the Medical Area Department, Asst Ovest Milanese – We have moved on to the use of a wearable electronic infusion pump which allows the patient to get up and move. But it is not available in all regions of the country. Today, among other things, there is the possibility of doing the infusion at home for some patients even with sensors that allow remote monitoring. Those who have done it experimentally have shown clear satisfaction in the questionnaires”.

There are regions where this “future” of scleroderma management can be more easily realized. “In Lombardy in 2015 we established ‘scleroderma centres’ and the specialists are part of the ScleroNet network, they meet every month to discuss the most difficult cases and tackle clinical problems together”, describes Mazzone who, like the other experts, is looking at the possibility of following some patients at home as a strategic option for quality of life and organization of care.

“There is obviously no better place than your own home”, observes Sergio Pillon, vice president of the Italian Digital Health and Telemedicine Association (Aisdet). “In Rome – he reports – we also do telescreening, a televisit with an interview with the specialist. Because rare diseases also have rare doctors, there are not many centers and reaching them is not easy. It is a strategy that allows for example to do the capillaroscopy”, a crucial test for the diagnosis, “in the following week and not after months. We must recognize the scleroderma patient at the beginning. And the ‘tele’ approach also brings the patients together for checks. I am also thinking of the teleconsultation, which can be activated by the doctor of general medicine. All this is now regulated in Italy and the national telemedicine platform with the Pnrr is about to be released. It is a right that the patient must demand, with diagnostic therapeutic paths that include digital. Whatsapp and email is very different from all of this,” he points out.

The impact of technology is also evident in “wearable devices, which are worn over the shoulder and allow patients to live a slightly more comfortable life in the ward. So much so that today we have our break rooms populated with patients who play burraco and take part in moments organized by associations, such as laughter yoga and more, which allow you to tolerate therapy better – says Oscar Massimiliano Epis, director of the Complex Rheumatology Structure of the Niguarda hospital in Milan – The next step must be to leave the hospitals. Starting by going to community homes that may be closer to one’s home”, especially in geographically disadvantaged areas, “and this in itself would be an important value. And finally arriving when possible at ‘domiciliation’ of the therapy, which obviously not everyone can do Our first objective, however, is patient safety and this is achieved with telemonitoring and telemedicine, which require an important but unrecognized commitment of resources.”

Today, points out Massimo Reta, Maggiore Carlo Alberto Pizzardi hospital and Policlinico di Sant’Orsola Malpighi, Bologna, “we don’t have many community homes colonized by our therapies, because logistical problems arise”. The path must therefore move forward. “And I – Pillon hopes – hope that all this can become the present. I give the example of an ASL with 550 thousand patients and only one rheumatologist who is retiring. Today there is a shortage of doctors and nurses. And we are talking about people who have to go to the big city for infusion therapy and screening. It is a continuous and widespread situation. There are those who have to travel 300 km for a 10 minute visit. Italy needs an immediate future of this type”, in which telemedicine integrates the system, alongside doctors.

“It is clear that there are administrative and technological problems to overcome – reasons Mazzone – Not everywhere there is 5G, wi-fi and the most modern technologies. We therefore need a national platform, which must be used by everyone. We cannot allow each Region to do as it wants.” With a fundamental starting premise: “All this cannot replace either the doctor-patient relationship or the visit and follow-up that these patients have to do in hospital, with all the tests and procedures necessary to control the disease”, he points out Mazzone. “The future I see is that all treatments for chronic pathologies should leave the hospital, which must remain to treat acute cases. It is a long journey, but it always begins with a first step. With the number of beds that have become reduced over the years and many patients in care, moving even 10 to their homes means recovering 10 places for people who are on the waiting list to undergo treatment”.

Today, concludes Luca Pisanello, general director of Italfarmaco, “we are raising attention to a rare and chronic pathology such as scleroderma, which the patient must deal with every day of his life. All the actors must be involved, from doctors to patients and caregivers, from the National Health Service to pharmaceutical companies, with quality of life as a common objective. You can have effective drugs, and there are, make them increasingly accessible to patients, and the systems are there. A common commitment is needed “.