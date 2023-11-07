About 46,000 years ago, in the Upper Pleistocene if we stick to the geological time scale, two worms belonging to the nematode phylum They were trapped in the Siberian permafrost. We are talking about an area of ​​the planet that has remained frozen for a long time and is the epicenter of many scientific projects that can help us better understand evolution.

Since the Siberian permafrost is presented as a valuable window to the past, researchers from the Institute of Physicochemical and Biological Problems in Soil Science RAS in Russia recovered the aforementioned worms from a fossilized burrow in one of their 2018 investigations. As the German Max Planck Institute explains, after thawing them they began to move like thousands of years ago.

Study worms over 45,000 years old

Determining how long these creatures had been frozen was essential for researchers. In this case, carbon dating indicated that the worms had remained that way between 45,839 and 47,769 years. Something surprising, considering that until then no nematode capable of reaching a state of dormancy known as “cryptobiosis” for such a long time had been identified.

Although cryptobiosis is largely a mystery, the finding allowed us to identify two key genes for this condition. Specifically, these same genes were identified in a nematode called Caenorhabditis elegans that had reached cryptobiosis, but not at such a high level. The next step was to evaluate the survival capacity of the worms called Panagrolaimus kolymaensis.





Place where researchers from the Institute of Physicochemical and Biological Problems in Soil Science took samples for the study

In laboratory tests it was concluded that a type of sugar called trehalose is essential for cryptobiosis, a process that perhaps in some distant future could be replicated in humans, the researchers point out. Without this sugar, the study points out, the worms would not have been able to survive the freezing and dehydration process, which would have led to their death.

Since Panagrolaimus kolymaensis had a half-life of days, researchers had a limited amount of time to conduct much of their studies. “These findings have implications for our understanding of the evolutionary processesas generation times can extend from days to millennia, says Philip Schiffer, one of the authors of the peer-reviewed study.

The researcher adds that the long-term survival of the worms can result in the resurgence of lineages that would otherwise have become extinct over time. Although the worms in the study are no longer alive, scientists are convinced that they have obtained valuable information to better understand the adaptation of certain organisms to extreme environmental conditions.

Images: Jan Kopřiva | Institute of Physicochemical and Biological Problems in Soil Sciences RAS

