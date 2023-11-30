Debates among scientists are often the seed that feeds or discards possible new space objectives. Venus has been considered a hot topic for years, but it hasn’t been until now that technology is starting to show that visiting the planet could be a viable plan. Another question is whether doing so would be a mistake.

Why Venus?

First, let’s review basic knowledge. The earth It is located between Venus and Mars in a matter of proximity to the Sun. If we are so interested in Mars, the most basic logic could justify that we are also interested in Venus. One of the reasons for this is that the distance that separates us from Venus is less than the distance that separates us from Mars. Therefore, it would be very logical to want to go there. One of the main problems, however, what has always held scientists back, has been that the conditions recorded on the planet are terrible.

Conditions that, yes, occur on the surface. This is an important nuance, since although the surface not very suitable for humansAbove the clouds everything changes. There are several studies that suggest that, in reality, life could be lived in the sky of Venus. Whether there is life in that place is something different, but as a place to live, it could be viable. However, you can imagine that it is still not a compelling reason to consider a trip to the planet.

It would require a lot of money and technology

Dr. Paul Byrne, from the University of Washington, has recently spoken about this topic and raised several very interesting questions. First of all, he recognizes that traveling to Venus and sending astronauts is something humanity should do. But the problem is that we have neither the technology nor possibly the investment necessary to do it. As we have told you, the clouds of Venus would be the place where astronauts could go and, beyond the factor of wanting to land on the surface, the problem would be that creating an environment that would allow them to be in the clouds would not it would be easy.

Equipment and ships would be required to facilitate this and it would become complex on many levels. The only good news would be that the climate, in the clouds of Venus, would be ideal. This doctor compares it to the climate we have on Earth during spring. Perfect weather! It does talk about how it would still be necessary to use a respirator and that, in addition, the sky could have the danger of particles arriving from the surface and being risky, but probably not in a way that is too worrying.

The scientist refers to a study published in 2015 in which the way in which a space mission from Earth could have astronauts living in the clouds of Venus for 30 days was proposed. The ideal location in which they would be installed would be a only 50 kilometers from the surface, since this place has very good conditions. And the idea, as Byrne acknowledges, is not bad, but the investment it would require would end up being abysmal. The amount of resources that would have to be put into it would be such that, in the end, it would be very debatable whether the results would have compensated for everything invested.

But it should not be ruled out entirely either. Let’s think that the mission to Mars, the definitive one, the one that will mark the beginning of colonization, is planned for the 30s or 40s of our century. Therefore, a travel plan to Venus, no matter how approved, would likely not begin until at least 20 or 30 years later. It could be a viable idea for the century we are in and perhaps, in that future, there will be more means or additional resources that facilitate it. Therefore, it should not be ruled out either, especially because we do not know how the supposed conquest of both the Moon and Mars will affect society and space exploration.

What would be ideal, beyond the idea of ​​staying in the clouds, would be to be able to explore the surface. The problem is that the temperature on Venus is terrifying, worthy of a post-apocalyptic series. While the Earth has a surface temperature of 59 degrees, on Venus this temperature increases to 867 degrees. For this same reason governments have stopped caring even by the idea of ​​sending exploration and analysis vehicles to Venus. The Soviet Union did this in the past and managed to have its Venera 13 survive for 127 minutes before being destroyed by surface conditions.

Therefore, although it is easy to understand the little enthusiasm that the scientific community has for sending astronauts to Venus, the good thing is that that open debate and the different points of view make it clear that everything could change in the future. We will still have to wait a long time, but who knows if humanity will also end up conquering Venus, or at least its skies.