Although it is our main star, scientists have now discovered that the size of the Sun is slightly smaller than previously thought and this may have huge implications.

A new study claims that to reach this conclusion, they used sound waves in the Sol to calculate its size and found a discrepancy in the star’s radius compared to the traditional solar model.

To do this, they used a different mode of sound waves and discovered that the radius of the Sun is smaller by a few hundredths of a percent, but this could have huge implications for understanding the functioning of our star.

“Seismological inferences say things that relate to nuclear reactions, the chemical composition and the basic structure of the sun,” the study’s co-senior author, Douglas Gough, told New Scientist.

Scientists had previously estimated the size of the sun measuring its outer layer called the photosphere, but more recent methods have turned to the star’s oscillation modes.

Previously, F-mode waves have been used to estimate the size of the Sun, but the problem is that these waves cannot completely penetrate the photosphere and therefore the measurements are not completely reliable.

Now, with the new P-mode measurement, they can easily pass through the core of the Sun, and this has yielded a result slightly smaller than the previous one that was known.

Although we are talking about an extremely small size fraction compared to previous records, it can end up being a potentially enormous difference in elucidating the structure and composition of our star.