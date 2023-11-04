Longevity is one of the most widespread aspirations today, since people have always sought to live longer and do so in good health and without limitations.

Some millionaires are willing to spend fortunes on experimental treatments to rejuvenate their body and mind.

A clear example is Bryan Johnsonthe billionaire who wants to live forever, and who believes he can achieve it through scientific advances in various areas, such as regenerative medicine, cryogenization, and nanotechnology.

However, a group of psychology researchers, according to Business Insider Spain, have discovered that it is not necessary to have a lot of money to take care of your brain and keep it in shape. There is a much simpler and cheaper method to improve mental health.

A simple mental change to rejuvenate your brain for 30 years

Getty

This discovery is based on studies carried out by psychologists Rachel Wu y Jessica A. Churchwho investigated cognitive decline in adulthood.

To do this, they selected adults over 55 years of age and offered them classes in various skills, such as singing or languages. The results were surprising: after three months, the participants showed levels of memory and attention similar to those of people 30 years younger.

Experts say the key is lifelong learning. These data indicate that cognitive decline may be due more to a lack of challenges and new learning than to biology itself.

It is about adopting an active and constant learner mentality, in this way, you will be able to rejuvenate your brain for up to 30 years.

Keep your brain young with expert advice

One way to rejuvenate your mind is to feed it with new experiences and challenges. You don’t have to spend a lot of money, just change your perspective.

You can acquire new knowledge every day, explore topics that you are passionate about, take online or in-person courses, solve puzzles and train your memory with mental games.

Also It is important that you take care of your social lifethat you join groups, that you participate in enriching dialogues and that you dedicate time to yourself.

Meditation, as well as mindfulness, are powerful tools for relieving stress and increasing concentration. Don’t forget that the mind and body are connected. So, if you exercise your mind, it is essential to maintain a healthy body.

Regular physical activity, such as walking or running, eating a balanced diet and rest, are key to keeping your mind clear, but above all young.