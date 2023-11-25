Mercurio It is the smallest planet in our solar system, and the planet closest to the Sun, which is why practically scientists around the world have ruled out the existence of life on it, but they could have been wrong all these decades.

Mercury seems an inhospitable place for life, and yet, Their surface temperatures exceed 400 °Cso apparently no life form could develop in such a scorching environment.

However, recent research indicates that certain regions on Mercury may contain conditions suitable for life to existalthough in this case it would be microbial.

Specifically, this is indicated by a recent investigation by scientists from the Planetary Sciences Institute (PSI) in Arizona, who affirm who have found evidence of salt glaciers on the surface of Mercury.

They consider these salt glaciers to be regions similar to the most extreme salt-rich environments on Earth, where life is still possible.

“Specific salt compounds on Earth create habitable niches even in some of the most hostile environments where they are found, such as the arid Atacama Desert in Chile,” said Alexis Rodríguez, PSI scientist and lead author of the article published in Planetary Science Journal. .

However, what they say is not crazy because NASA’s Messenger probe, when it flew over Mercury, discovered that the planet contained volatile compounds such as sodium, sulfur, chlorine and potassium which previous scientists thought were not possible on this planet due to its proximity to the Sun and lack of atmosphere.

They studied these regions for their research

Now researchers have focused on two areas of the planet, specifically the crater called Raditladi and a region further to the north pole called Borealis Chaos.

By studying these regions they concluded that there was a considerable amount of these volatile compoundsspecifically, in underground areas in glaciers that end up being discovered by the impact of asteroids.

The scientists in this research suggest that these layers of salt originally formed in the planet’s distant past when volcanoes expelled water vapor containing sodium.

This then condenses into temporary pools of water, and after evaporating under the action of the Sun, sodium was left behind, which accumulated in layers over billions of years.

Specific These layers could contain some type of evidence of lifeas the team proposes, and that after making comparisons with the extreme salt pools on our planet that contain microbial life.